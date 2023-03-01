Asafa Powell attracts rousing ‘Akwaaba’ to Ghana

Jamaican sprinter, Asafa Powell arrived in Accra, Ghana to a massive and rousing welcome at the Kotoka International Airport after landing from a long KLM flight on Monday evening.

Among the dignitaries who welcomes him and his Ghanaian born wife, Alyshia were the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the African Paralympic Committee (APC) / Ghana National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Mr, Samson Deen, President of the Ghana Swimming Association Mrs Delphina Quaye, National Sports Authority board member Emmanuel Tufour aka ‘Koraa’, Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Director of the GOC Communications Committee and his deputies.

The ever present Ghana Sports Supporters Union led by Mr. Abraham Nkansah aka ‘Apirigu Chakapama’ were also there to provide music and entertainment.

The Ghanaian Sports Media led by GTV and Imax Media were also well represented.

The 40 year old retired former world 100 meters record holder from Linstead Jamaica danced to the music provided by the sports fans, before interacting with journalists, some who had been waiting two hours before the arrival.

Powell said though the flight was long, he was very happy to see his roots and where his wife was born and raised.

Alyshia said they had been planning to visit the motherland for a long time and she was glad that they made the historic trip which will coincide with the Independence Day of Ghana.

She expressed that the trip would allow Asafa to connect with Ghana on both professional and personal basis.

The trip which is a tourism boaster and strengthen relations between Ghana and Jamaica will afford Asafa to meet the President of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo, the Sports Minister Hon. Mustapha Ussif, the executive board of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ghana Athletics officials, the national Chief Imam and children.

Powell will also visit the ancient town, Cape Coast to trace his ancestral roots as well as meet the vibrant Ghana Sports Media.

GOC President, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah applauded corporate Ghana supporting the visit, such as Accra City Hotel, Goil, GNPC, Indomie and Rush Energy Drink.

Other sponsors of “Asafa Powell in Ghana” are Twellium Industrial Ltd, iMAX Media and the Crown-West Hills.

Powell ran 9.77 seconds on June 14, 2005 in the 100 make a world record. He held the mark until Usain Bolt broke it on May 31, 2008.

Asafa is known to be the fastest man in history to have missed out on an Olympic and world 100 metres title through injury or other factors.