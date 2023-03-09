Asafa Powell calls for revival of Track and Field in Ghana as he visits Nima

After seeing the skills, strength, speed and style of pupils at the Nima cluster of schools, former World top sprinter, Asafa Powell of Jamaica has appealed to sports authorities in Ghana to revive running in schools there is so much talent going waste.

The former fastest man in the world was at Nima in the center of Accra on Wednesday to witness a running session organized in his honour and he was amazed at the excitement and powerful show put up by the pupils.

In fact, the kids thought they were coming to play football, so they had not prepared to run, but they were informed the day was not for football, but running, so their teachers organized them to mark straight lines with charcoal, and that was the lanes in which the selected kids exhibited their talent.

At the end of the 50 meter races, so many of them realized that they can sprint and win Indomie and Verna Mineral Water by Twellium Industrial Company.

The great Asafa Powell who is the only person to run under 9 seconds several times told the kids he started running at a school just like theirs and he was encouraged by his Taxi driver dad and mum who sold at the market.

He disclosed that he wanted to become the fastest man in the world, he gradually he went through High school to achieve his desire.

According to him, it is not only football that can make them great, famous and rich but they should try Track & Field, and he appealed to sports authorities to build facilities for the children to enjoy themselves.

Mrs. Sally Owusu Ansah, a Head Mistress said there is massive talent in Ayawaso East, but they do not have sports facilities to enjoy themselves and she also appealed for support, likewise Madam Adiza Tarsa and Mr. William Nuhu, Supervisor of the schools.

The pupils who competed were drawn from Nima 1 and 2, St. Kizito, Kukatu, Tafsiliyya and Research Institute.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) who was present with the wife of Asafa Powell said it is time Athletics tracks are built in basic schools for children to discover and develop their talent to represent the nation at future international competitions.

He also expressed that the time for the revival of Athletics in schools is now, and called on corporate bodies to support.