Asafa Powell, GOC President and Former Sports Minister Mourn With Family of Christian Atsu

GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah today led a high level delegation of mourners, sympathisers and sports emissaries to the family residence of Christian Atsu Twassam in Accra.

Among them were Jamaican track legend Asafa Powell and his wife Alyshia, former Youth and Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, board members and Communications Director of the GOC, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah and his Deputy Sammy Heywood Okine aka General One.

A number of Sports Federation Heads were present such as the President of Ghana Fencing Mohamed Mahadi who is also second Vice President of the GOC, President of the Ghana Swimming Association, Mr. Delphina Quaye, Emmanuel Asare, President of the Cricket Association, Rev. E. D. Nikoi, President of the Netball Association and Alhaji Abdul Hayye Yartey President of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association who happens to be the manager of the deceased.

Also present were former national athlete Emmanuel Tuffour aka ‘Koora’ who is a board member of the National Sports Authority and some media personalities.

The Powell’s signed Book of Condolence and expressed their sadness at the untimely demise of such a talented sports Ambassador for Ghana.

Members of the Die Hard Supporters Union led by their founder and President Abraham Nkansah aka Apirugu Chakapama were also present.

Source GOC Communications