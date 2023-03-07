Asafa Powell pays working visit to Olympi Africa Center For Youth Sports Excellence

Special Guest of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Asafa Powell from Jamaica and his Ghanaian / Canadian born wife Alyshia have paid a working visit to the Olympi Africa Sports Excellence Center For Kids / Youth at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

The former world 100 meters record holder was happy to see such a project coming up for kids and commended the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah and his board for their vision and hard work.

Asafa Powell said such a project for kids especially is very laudable and thanked Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ga West (Amasaman) as well as everyone who has supported in protecting the land which was secured during the era of Hon. B.T Baba, a former GOC Boss.

According to Asafa Powell planning for the kids and youth is very ideal and important because they are the future leaders of the nation, and some of them will become the stars of Ghana in sports.

He presented some kids who accompanied the MCE and the officials with products from Twelluim Industrial and Indomie who are supporting the historical trip to Ghana.

Some GOC officials who were part of the visit to Amasaman were Mr. Abe Duah, Deputy Treasurer / President of Ghana Tennis Association, Mr. Emmanuel Asare President of Ghana Cricket and Edem Accountant.

Work on the site has started and the facilities will include a hostel, volleyball court, tennis courts, football field and running tracks for track and field events.

There would be venues for other events like tug of war, ampe, cycling, boxing, taekwondo, karate do, judo, table tennis, badminton etc.