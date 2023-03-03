Asafa Powell Relates With Ghanaian Sportsmen And Women At Accra Sports Stadium

Asafa Powell, the iconic world top sprinter today met some Ghanaian athletes, weightlifters, Tennis and Table Tennis players at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He shared ideas and experience with them and later presented Indomie and Verna Mineral Water to them.

The former world 100 meters record holder and Jamaican champion was also at the office of the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi who was very happy with the visit and presented to him a Ghanaian Track Suit.

Professor Twumasi said the visit was very important as it would motivate many athletes to put up their best when Ghana hosts the 13th African Games.

He also said the government is putting up many sports facilities to help the youth to engage in sports.

Asafa Powell who was accompanied by his Ghanaian born wife, Alyshia and the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah also visited the Achimota Basic School to interact with pupils as well as the Achimota Golf Club.

At the Achimota Basic School, t was fun galore with the kids.

The GOC President Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah thanked Indomie and Twellium Industrial Company, producers of Verna Mineral Water for supporting the visit of world Athletics Icon.