Asafa Powell to grace GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Competition at Tamale

Top retired Jamaican sprinter, Asafa Powell will be the special guest for the 2023 GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Tamale (Northern regions) meet on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

He was invited by Reks Brobby, founder of the sprint project which has exposed many Ghanaian athletes.

Powell, who was in the country for a working visit, is expected to encourage participants of the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human.

The Tamale meet is the first in this year’s event, which is the 10th anniversary, and contestants will vie for honours and rewards in male and female U-15, U-18, 18 and above and seniors categories.

“Athletes in the Northern regions are ready for Saturday’s event, we the organisers are equally ready to deliver a top class event, fans should expect the very best from us,” said Reks Brobby.

“In fact, the presence of Asafa Powell at the venue will be enough motivation for the athletes to give their best shot.” He added.

The Ghana Fastest Human Competition is sponsored by GNPC, Adidas, M