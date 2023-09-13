Asafo Health Centre Calls For Support

Story: Robert Ayanful, Agona Asafo

Management of the Health Center at Agona Asafo in the Central Region has appealed to members of the public, as well as benevolent individuals and organizations, especially indigenes from home and outside, to come to the aid of the centre by refurbishing some of its facilities such as the delivery, maternity, and the Out Patients Department (OPD) wards.

According to the management, in instances of an increase in admissions, cases are referred to the Agona Swedru Government Hospital due to the lack of adequate beds.

The Senior Physician Assistant of the centre, Mr. Benjamin Arhin, revealed that the situation is a result of limited space in their health centre and hinted that the problem could be addressed if some expansion works are undertaken to accommodate more patients.

He however commended some individuals who he said, took it upon themselves to renovate and expand some parts of the facilities, but stressed more needs to be done to address the problem.

He later noted that to find a lasting solution to the problem the facility needs to be relocated, as it is currently located right under high-tension electricity cable, which he said will pose a serious threat to any expansion works in the future.

The centre, which has no facility for storing drugs, also lacks washrooms for staff and visitors as well as patients so that they can attend nature’s call.