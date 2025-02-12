Asake Kicks Off 2025 with Stunning New Track, ‘Why Love?’

Two-time GRAMMY-nominated Afrobeats singer-songwriter extraordinaire Asake debuted his much-awaited first single and music video of 2025, “Why Love?” The Nigerian phenom known for his raw, rhythmic vocals and masterful productions delivers this fresh new track and visuals via his own independent label, GIRAN REPUBLIC.

Who better than “Mr. Money with the Vibe” to warm up this winter season by delivering a sizzling hot track fusing his signature blend of atmospheric Afrobeats sounds and his mesmerizing vocals. The music video features stunning influencer and model, India Love Westbrooks, who plays Asake’s love interest. The undeniable synergy between the two is evident as they are both captured in the video with stacks of diamond jewelry, coordinating army fatigue outfits, and tattoos from head to toe. The visuals capture the essence of love and connection, with scenes of the two vibing in their sports car surrounded by surveillance cameras – not caring who’s watching.

Wardrobe and styling play a critical role in the “Why Love?” music video. Asake extends his influence in the fashion world by showcasing pieces from his soon-to-be-released unisex clothing line, GIRAN.

Asake’s position as one of Africa’s hottest artists has been solidified by his expansive catalog of hit songs and collaborative hits, including “Lonely At The Top,” “Terminator,” “Amapiano,” and many more. “Why Love?” is a new single that introduces Asake’s new look and gives fans a glimpse at what’s in store for Asake this year. Asake expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “’WHY LOVE’ is the perfect anthem for anyone who’s ever been in love, navigating a situationship, newly single, or just enjoying life. You don’t have to be in love to enjoy someone’s company or embrace the dating experience—just have fun and live in the moment!”

This new single follows his recent GRAMMY nomination for Best African Music Performance, adding to his ever-growing repertoire. With these accolades and his expanding catalog of global hits, Asake persists in pushing boundaries and creating exceptional music that resonates with audiences worldwide.