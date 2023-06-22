Asake Releases official music video for ‘Basquiat’

Nigerian music sensation Ahmed Ololade, known professionally as Asake, has released the official music video for his hit song ‘Basquiat’.

‘Basquiat’ is the 6th track off Asake’s recently released Album ‘Work of Art‘. The album consists of 14 tracks. In the making of the album, Asake collaborated with various producers, with Magicsticks and BlaiseBeatz being notable mentions. The rollout of the album featured several cinematic visuals, such as the Lagos-based ‘Amapiano,’ the picturesque Senegal-set ‘Yoga,’ and the Los Angeles-shot ‘2:30,’ directed by Edgar Esteves.

In the “Basquiat” music video, Asake embodies his most authentic creative self, embracing art not only as a way of life but as a metaphor for his journey through burgeoning success as an artist. The visuals capture his vibrant persona.

Watch “Basquiat” by Asake in video below