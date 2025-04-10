Asamankese Circuit Court To Determine Fate of 5 Gold Robbery Suspects on Friday

Acircuit court in Asamankese in the Eastern Region will determine the fate of 5 alleged Armed Robbers on Friday regarding whether to grant them bail or not.

The five suspects were remanded into police custody last week for allegedly robbing a small-scale gold miner of large quantities of Gold .



The accused persons, identified as Okoli Andrews, Simon Ologo, also known as Captain, Joseph Agyei, Isaac Akomea, and Desmond Adamptey were charged with robbery and ordered to remain in custody until their next court hearing, scheduled for Friday April 11th , 2025.

During hearing last week , the Judge rejected their request for bail and remanded them into police custody for another week .



During the court proceedings, Chief Inspector Adopo, the prosecutor, provided details of the robbery. According to his statement, the incident occurred on January 17, 2025, at a gold mining site in Nyadieye Awamu near asamankesi in the Eastern Region.



Narrating the case, Chief Inspector Kpodo explained that the victim, Batick Konsam, a small-scale gold miner, was working at his mine site with his workers when the suspects invaded the place and attacked them.



He revealed that the robbers, armed with weapons, assaulted him and the workers and stole their gold in the process . After the robbery, the suspects fled with the stolen valuables. A report was made to the police, leading to their arrest.

