Asamankese Residents Retrieve Spilled Palm Oil After Tanker Overturns

Residents of Asamankese in Ghana’s Eastern Region rushed to collect palm oil from roadside gutters on Thursday after a tanker transporting the commodity overturned, spilling its contents across a busy road.

The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the oil to flow into drainage systems. Eyewitnesses captured scenes of individuals using containers to scoop the viscous liquid from the gutters, even as others urged the driver to secure the tanker to prevent further hazards.

In a video from the scene, bystanders speaking Twi could be heard advising the driver to “park properly” to avoid additional spills. Despite these warnings, many residents prioritized salvaging the oil, which is a staple in local cuisine and household use. The incident temporarily disrupted traffic, though no injuries were reported.

While the motivations behind retrieving the oil likely stem from economic necessity—given rising commodity prices—the practice raises questions about public health risks, as gutter oil can be contaminated with pollutants. Local authorities have not yet commented on whether the collected oil is safe for consumption or if cleanup efforts will be organized.

The spill highlights broader challenges in road safety and hazardous material management in Ghana, where accidents involving commercial vehicles frequently strain community resources. Similar incidents in recent years have sparked calls for stricter enforcement of transportation regulations, particularly for trucks carrying flammable or edible goods. For now, Asamankese’s gutters remain slick with residue, a stark reminder of the delicate balance between survival and safety in resource-constrained environments.

Watch the video below: