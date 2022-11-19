Asamoah Gyan attains UEFA coaching certificate

Asamoah Gyan former Black Stars’ Captain Asamoah Gyan has attained a UEFA licence B coaching certificate.

The Ghanaian football legend received his licence after a six-day residential course organised by the Football Association of Wales.

After five months of his training, he was outstanding and has been recognised for his hard work to start as a coach.

Asamoah Gyan has had an illustrious carrier in football having featured for top European clubs including Sunderland, Udinese, Rennes and most recently Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.

Gyan is the all-time leading goal scorer in Ghana and Africa’s top scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals.