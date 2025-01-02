Asamoah Gyan Claims Andre Ayew Was Brainwashed Against Him, Calls for Unity

Former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan has opened up about his strained relationship with Andre Ayew, revealing that he believes the current misunderstanding between them was due to external influences.

Gyan stated on social media that Ayew, whom he believes holds genuine affection for him, was misled by people around him, which fueled the rift between them.

Addressing the ongoing criticisms that accuse him of harboring negative feelings toward Ayew, Gyan clarified that the supposed rivalry was not of his making. “You people are the ones who cause the problems. Andre, when he sees me, he has that genuine love inside. But because he’s been brainwashed… People want to gain from them, so they tell him you can do it, Asamoah is like this, and that is what has brought those so-called rivalry,” Gyan said during a livestream.

The situation has been further complicated by Gyan losing the captaincy of the national team to Ayew ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where Ghana was eliminated in the Round of 16 by Tunisia. However, Gyan emphasized that he does not view himself as Ayew’s rival and that any public statements about the latter have only been in response to provocation.

“It’s time we come together, and this is how Ghana will benefit,” Gyan asserted, stressing the need for national unity and collaboration. His comments highlight a call for healing within the national team and the need to focus on what’s best for Ghana, rather than on personal grievances or conflicts.

The public feud between two of Ghana’s footballing icons has long been a topic of speculation, but Gyan’s remarks shed light on a deeper issue—one rooted in external manipulation. In the high-pressure world of football, where both players and their entourages are constantly influenced by various interests, it’s not surprising that miscommunications and misunderstandings can arise. As Gyan calls for unity, his message serves as a timely reminder that Ghana’s collective success on the football field should transcend personal rivalries, with the players working together for the greater good of the nation.