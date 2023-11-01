Asamoah Gyan explains marriage annulment decision and legal victory

Asamoah Gyan has offered an explanation for his decision to nullify his marriage to Gifty Sandra Dzamesi, emphasizing that he harbors no regrets regarding his choice to marry her, as it was a personal decision. During the course of the marriage, numerous issues emerged that I had refrained from discussing for many years. However, due to the revelations of these matters, I conducted my own investigations and, upon discovering the truth, I took the matter to court,” Asamoah Gyan disclosed during a radio interview with Accra-based Asempa FM.

Gyan also stated that he amassed a substantial amount of evidence to substantiate his petition in court, seeking an annulment of the marriage.

Elaborating further, Asamoah explained that there were a multitude of issues that were adversely affecting the marriage, which compelled him to take the matter to court. “The reason we sought court intervention was because I had annulled the marriage, and my wish has been granted, as the revelations I uncovered turned out to be the truth.”

When questioned about the possibility of remarrying, Asamoah Gyan chuckled and mentioned that he was currently focused on caring for his children, asserting that this was of utmost importance to him. “I am very content with my life. I am a family-oriented man, and my children love me, just as I love and cherish them. That is where my primary focus lies.”

Gyan expressed his concerns regarding the ups and downs experienced during the annulment process over the past five years, and he acknowledged that the court found consistency in the petition he filed.

Gifty Gyan had been previously married and had not obtained a divorce prior to her relationship with Asamoah Gyan, a fact that she did not disclose to him. This was the basis upon which Asamoah Gyan petitioned the Accra High Court for the annulment of their marriage, as confirmed by Baffour Gyan, Asamoah’s older brother.

The court subsequently ruled in favor of Asamoah Gyan, thereby annulling the marriage. Reacting to the court’s decision on October 31, 2023, Baffour Gyan expressed his surprise at the public’s attempt to alter the narrative, asserting that it was their “victory.”

He explained that Asamoah Gyan had filed the petition approximately five years ago, seeking the annulment of the marriage due to Gifty’s lack of transparency about her previous marriage and her failure to secure a divorce, which had deceived Asamoah Gyan.

The court’s judgment was primarily based on Gifty’s deception regarding her prior marriage. Consequently, the court rejected Gifty’s alimony claim, dismissed her bid for a share in Asamoah Gyan’s businesses, and denied her claims to certain properties. However, the court did grant her properties that Asamoah Gyan had already gifted to her, and ordered him to pay GH¢25,000 in monthly child support, recognizing his status as the father of their three children.