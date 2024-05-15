Asamoah Gyan Foundation supports John Laryea

Mr. Sammy Anim Addo, CEO of Asamoah Gyan Foundation, is optimistic his darling boxer, John Laryea aka ‘Expensive Boxer’ who holds the WBO Africa Featherweight title will grab a world title in the shortest possible time.

Speaking to the media on plans ahead for the aspiring world champion, Anim Addo who is also CEO of the Asamoah Gyan Foundation revealed that they are one of the pillars of the budding pugilist who is being groomed under the tutelage of Coach Carl Lokko at the popular Bronx Gym at James Town, near Bukom to become the next boxing hero of Ghana and Africa.

According to Mr. Anim Addo, the Asamoah Gyan Foundation looks at many things before associating with projects, and for their interest in boxing, have decided to support some boxers, mostly from the Bronx Gym who fight under the Bronx Promotions.

He noted that the Foundation looks at the character, dedication, devotion, discipline, and commitment of sportsmen and women as it is not easy to be involved in sports at a high level.

One boxer who has also benefitted from the Foundation is former IBO Lightweight Champion, Emmanuel Tagoe.

Meanwhile, John Laryea who is undefeated in 14 outings with one draw is feverishly preparing for his training camp and fights in the USA with the support of his international manager Peter Kahn.

His trainer, Coach Carl Lokko who led Richard Commey to win the IBF Lightweight title believes John Laryea can also make it.

By Rolland Akwasi Agyapong