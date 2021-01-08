Ghana football legend Asamoah Gyan aka “Baby Jet’ has emerged as the most attractive player in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) this season.

The Legon Cities striker has barely played games for his side so far this season but remains the player with the most attention.

Gyan pulled out an incredible 52% in a survey report conducted by Ghanaian data and research firm African Sports Centre for Data, Research & Technology.

The 35-year-old came top ahead of Medeama SC midfielder Justice Blay, Felix Annan, Yahaya Mohammed, Patrick Razak, Fabio Gama and Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Since joining the Ghana Premier League side, the ex-Sunderland and Udinese star has been able to make just three appearances for the Club so far this season.

Asamoah who has been combining tennis and football to maintain his fitness has also been nominated for the Athlete of the Month (December) by the popular African Sports Media Nerwork, producers of the African Sports Monthly Magazine.

Other nominees are Lewis Hamilton of UK, Moroccan Youssef En- Nesryi and Mohammed Salah of Egypt .