Asamoah Gyan motivates John Laryea with visit to Bronx Boxing Gym

Baby Jet Asamoah Gyan, former captain of the Black Stars was at the Bronx Boxing Gym at James Town on Wednesday afternoon to motivate John Laryea aka Expensive Boxer as he prepares to clash with Solomon Martey for the WBO Africa Featherweight title.

Gyan, founder of the Asamoah Gyan Foundation who are collaborating with the Bronx Boxing Promotions to stage the event have promised to offer the best Boxing and Entertainment at the venue, hence the need to inspire the star of the show with a Media Workout to see his form and readiness.

Laryea was joined by Daniel Gosh, Alvaro and Sherrif Quaye to display their punching power, stamina, ring generalship and general attitude.

The Expensive Boxer promised a good fight. “This title is mine and I will take it back, I thank Asamoah Gyan for coming here to motivate me, my colleagues friends and fans at Jamestown and Bukom, victory is ours.”

Samuel Anim Addo, CEO of the Asamoah Gyan Foundation who was present observed that Laryea is capable of regaining the title and move to the world ranking.

Coach Carl Lokko who was in full business in the ring said Bronx Boxing Gym will excel again. He noted that it is another opportunity to become a champion.

Mr. Alex Ntiamoah Boakye of Box Office Promotions was at the gym to encourage the boxers and coaches.

The bout takes place on April 30 at Dezone Beach Resort at Korle Gonno.