Asamoah Gyan pays tribute to Pele 

Former Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan has paid a tribute to Brazilian star, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pele following his achievement in world football over the past decades.

The former Santos FC playmaker passed out on Thursday, December 29, after suffering from an ailment that he had been battling for some time now.

The 82-year-old was an inspiration to many footballers in the world, having won the World Cup at age 17, before winning it again in the subsequent years.

A post by the former Sunderland man, Gyan said “Thank you for paving the way for us to follow, Rest In Peace, legend”.

The statement made by the 37-year-old indicated that Pele played a key role in his football career, which motivated him to rise through the ranks to become Africa’s top goal scorer at the World Cup.

Ghana remained one of the favourites of the Brazilian legend, having named former Black Stars player, Abedi Ayew as Africa’s Pele, which created an image of the qualities the Ghanaian had.