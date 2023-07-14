Asamoah Gyan praises Ghana’s consistent World Cup qualifications

Asamoah Gyan, former Captain of the Black Stars has applauded Ghana’s consistency in qualifying for World Cup tournaments having made four appearances in the last five editions.

Ghana previously struggled to book a place to the global showpiece until 2006 where they ended their hunger for a World Cup appearance, featuring as debutants.

Since then, the West African giants have earned accolades as one of the most successful African sides in the competition, booking slots in 2010, 2014 and 2022.

Gyan made these comments whiles speaking at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) 45th Ordinary General Assembly in Ivory Coast.

“Since 2006 when we qualified for the first time till 2022, we have been very consistent except in 2018, that we did not qualify. It seems we are getting used to the World Cup.”

He said even though the qualification process would be difficult, there was hope for Ghana to qualify from the tricky group.

Ghana was paired in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers alongside Mali, Ghana, Madagascar, Central Africa Republic, Comoros and Chad.

The qualifiers are scheduled for November 13,2023 to November 18,2025.