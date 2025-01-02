Asamoah Gyan Questions NDC’s “24-Hour Economy” Promise, Calls for Improved Implementation

Former Ghana national football team captain Asamoah Gyan has cast doubt on the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s campaign promise to implement a nationwide 24-hour economy, suggesting the idea is not new and already exists in certain sectors of the country.

The 24-hour economy proposal was a cornerstone of the NDC’s 2024 campaign, which helped the party secure a decisive victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session on Thursday, Gyan pointed out that key services like police stations, hospitals, and filling stations already operate around the clock, questioning whether the new administration’s plan truly represents a groundbreaking shift. “It already exists. Police stations, hospitals, and filling stations already operate on a 24-hour basis,” Gyan stated. “If the government says ‘24-hour economy,’ they should focus on improving it. It’s not a new policy.”

Gyan’s remarks highlight a growing concern over the authenticity and feasibility of certain political promises, particularly those that seem to mirror existing systems. While the NDC’s 24-hour economy initiative was presented as a transformative solution to boost productivity and create jobs, Gyan’s skepticism suggests that the public may be looking for more substantive actions rather than reiterations of current practices.

Interestingly, Gyan, who has dabbled in politics through his involvement with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s manifesto subcommittee on sports, distanced himself from active political life ahead of the 2024 elections. Despite his withdrawal, Gyan used his platform to express admiration for both Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and President-elect John Mahama, praising their personalities even though he had stepped away from partisan politics.

John Mahama’s victory in the presidential race, which saw him secure 56.5% of the vote with a margin of over 1.5 million votes, marked a decisive shift in the political landscape, and now the challenge lies in fulfilling campaign promises. For many, Gyan’s comments underscore a critical need for more tangible policies and actions that will bring meaningful change to the lives of Ghanaians.

As the new government prepares to take office, the promise of a 24-hour economy remains a topic of debate. Gyan’s candid feedback may signal that citizens are seeking more than just slogans—they are looking for practical solutions that will genuinely improve the country’s economic conditions.