Asamoah Gyan says he hasn’t retired yet from football

Former skipper of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan says he has been training to get his body back in shape to be available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Gyan Ghana’s clinical finisher told the BBC that, though he had been out in competitive football for about two years due to injuries, he could be the “Roger Milla” for the Black Stars at the global showpiece this year.

With less than 100 days to the commencement of the biggest football competition in the world, the 36-year-old has begun an intensive training towards his goal.

He said, “I just need to get my body back in shape, so I have started training and of course and I’ll see how my body reacts to playing competitive football.

“Talent wise, everything is there already, so I just have to prepare physically and then we would see what happens.

“Anything can happen in football, it has happened before in 1994, when Cameroon’s Roger Milla came back from retirement to play in the World Cup. But I haven’t retired yet, I haven’t announced my retirement. I have been out for about two years now due to injury and my body shutting down.”

The last time Gyan donned the national jersey was at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where Ghana exited at the group stage. The former Sunderland forward has netted 51 times for Ghana in 109 appearances

His last competitive game was for Lagon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.

Ghana is housed in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.