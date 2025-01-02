Asamoah Gyan Speculates Political Parties May Be Behind Kantamanto Fire, Sparks Controversy

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has raised eyebrows by suggesting that Ghana’s two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), could be responsible for the devastating fire that recently broke out at the Kantamanto market in Accra.

The fire, which occurred early on January 2, 2025, destroyed over 100 shops and left traders with significant losses.

In an Instagram Live session on Thursday, Gyan speculated that the two political parties might have hidden motives for orchestrating the disaster. “What is going on? It can be NPP or NDC. The NPP can burn the place to irritate the people, while the NDC could use the fire as a secret plan to clear the space for a project,” Gyan remarked. His comments were loaded with suspicion, hinting at a possible political agenda behind the tragedy.

Gyan further suggested that the NDC might have orchestrated the fire in order to extort money from the state for reconstruction efforts, while the NPP could be using the disaster as a tactic to shift blame onto the opposition party. “I’m not taking sides because I don’t want to be used again. So, when I’m talking, I’m talking. I don’t take anyone’s side,” he added, distancing himself from any political allegiance despite making bold claims.

The fire, which started at around 1:00 am on January 2, 2025, wreaked havoc on the Kantamanto market, a key commercial hub in Accra, and left over 100 shops destroyed. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but Gyan’s controversial remarks suggest that some believe there could be deeper, politically motivated forces at play.

While Gyan’s speculations have ignited widespread debate, they also highlight the broader frustrations of Ghanaians with the political system. The former footballer, who had previously distanced himself from active politics, has now made headlines with these provocative statements, suggesting that political power struggles may be influencing events in unexpected ways. Whether or not Gyan’s suspicions hold weight, the tragic fire at Kantamanto has left many wondering about the true forces behind such devastating incidents—and whether the political landscape will play a role in the recovery process.

As investigations into the fire continue, Gyan’s comments add fuel to the fire of political speculation, amplifying the already heated atmosphere surrounding Ghana’s economic and political challenges.