Asamoah Gyan Unhappy Over Player’s Black Stars Snub

Former Black Stars’ skipper, Asamoah Gyan is unhappy with Coach Otto Addo’s decision to snub R.S.C Anderlecht’s midfielder Majeed Ashimeru from the Black Stars squad for the FIFA World Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday.

Coach Addo named his 27-man squad on Tuesday for the double header against Nigeria and Gyan took to his social media handle to express his disappointment over the player’s exclusion from the list.

He heaped praises on the budding talent saying he was the best midfielder in Ghana currently aside Arsenal’s star, Thomas Partey.

Gyan, all time Ghana’s highest goal scorer said, ” This guy Majeed Ashimeru is the best midfielder in Ghana after Thomas Partey, Period. I have kept quiet on this, but this nonsense must stop. Smh.”

Ashimeru plays in the Belgian Pro League and has scored three goals with three assists in 31 matches this season.

Ghana would take on Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before travelling to Abuja, Nigeria for the return encounter four days after.