AsanSka Soccer Academy scouts for football talents in Ghana

AsanSka Soccer Academy, a third division club based in Accra has organized series of football programs to give opportunities to young football talents in Ghana to play for big clubs in Europe and Asia.

Specials guests and scouts from Portugal and the UAE are in Ghana to observe and select budding stars.

Speaking to Yours Truly at the McDan Park at La on Tuesday,, Ouziel David, the chief scout of the club said top agents from clubs in Portugal were invited to observe the young rising stars, and they were impressed with the raw talent and skill of the players.

He said they have more plans for the youth of Ghana, and with the Black Stars represented at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it gives hope that Ghana still have the players for the future.

The guests from Provesoccer Agency in Portugal present were Joao Festas and Nuno Marques.

Also present were Braga FC head coach, Jose Silva and Al Ann head scout and Analyst, Gonzalez Godibho.

According to David , they have over the years monitored Ghanaian stars and with the exploits of great stars like Abedi Pele, Anthony Yeboah, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey and others, they believe Ghana is the right place to scout for super talented players.

22 clubs drawn from first and second division took part in the Justify Your Inclusion exercise and they gave good account of themselves.

By Sammy Heywood Okine and Elizabeth Alhassan