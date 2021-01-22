The Asante-Akim Central Municipal Assembly has presented 580 mono and dual desks to the Municipal Education Directorate for onward distribution to deserving schools in the Municipality.

Funded from the Assembly’s share of the Common Fund, the furniture will help address the furniture deficit in various schools and also facilitate effective academic work in the Municipality.

Mrs Susan Akomeah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) who presented the furniture, said the assembly procured the furniture following incessant requests by various schools.

She said the Assembly was committed to providing the necessary logistics needed to raise the standard of education, adding that, more furniture and other teaching and learning materials would be procured to enhance productivity.

She implored authorities of beneficiary schools to take proper care of the furniture to prolong their lifespan to achieve its intended purpose.

The MCE also entreated managers and teachers of the schools to strictly enforce all the basic COVID-19 safety protocols to protect both the teaching staff and students from the virus.

“I will plead with teachers to continue to exercise patience and exhibit love and care in handling the pupils after returning from a very long break”, she advised.

Mr Joseph Anim Onyina, the Human Resource Director of the Directorate who received the furniture, applauded the Assembly for its continuous support for education over the years.

He said the donation was timely, considering the challenges that come with resumption of school and pledged to distribute the furniture to deserving schools which needed them.