Asante-Akim Central retains Samuel Ohemeng as Presiding Member

Mr Samuel Ohemeng, Presiding Member of the Asante-Akim Central Municipal Assembly, has been retained by members to serve another term.

?????

Out of the 38-member assembly, 35 were present to vote and Mr Ohemeng polled 33 votes out of the 35 votes.

????

Prior to the election, Mr Michael Appiah Boadi, Assembly Member for Apebuoso Electoral Area, who had filed his nomination to contest the incumbent, stepped down.

??????

This paved way for the Municipal Electoral Officer, Mr Prosper Bondzie Caiquo, to commence the process with a yes or no voting to either confirm or reject the nominee.

???????

Mrs Joyce Bamfo, a Magistrate at the Konongo District Court, swore in Mr Ohemeng to begin his second term.

???????

Mr Ohemeng thanked members of the Assembly for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work closely with them and other stakeholders to develop the Municipality.

?????

He said the task ahead required the active involvement of all stakeholders, saying, members of the Assembly had critical roles to play in the implementation of programmes to improve the lives of the people.

???????

He called for unity for the prosecution of the development agenda of the Assembly.