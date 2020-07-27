A ground breaking ceremony has been performed for the construction of a modern office for the Ambulance Service in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality.

The GHC275,000.00 project being funded from the District Development Fund, is expected to be completed in six months.

The facility, which comes with accommodation for staff and garage, has become necessary due to lack of office and residential accommodation for the workers of the service in the Municipality.

Mrs. Susan Akomeah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the project was critical to addressing the health needs of the people due to the essential service provided by the ambulance service.

She said due to lack of office accommodation, workers of the Ambulance Service had been operating in the facilities of the Ghana National Fire Service.

This, she noted, was not conducive for efficient delivery of emergency services in the healthcare system.

“We took the initiative as an Assembly to provide a decent office accommodation for staff of the Service to complement the President’s effort of procuring a well-equipped ambulance for every constituency,” she said.

It is our expectation that the completion of this project would enhance service delivery for the benefit of the people of Asante-Akim Central and beyond,” she added.

Mrs. Akomeah said in line with government vision to provide quality healthcare at all levels for the people of Ghana, the assembly would continue to invest in health infrastructure.

She charged the contractor to engage some of the local youth in the execution of the project to enable them earn some income to boost the local economy.

Mr. Ishmael Ankomah, Chief Executive Officer of Santrofie Enterprise, the company executing the project pledged to work to specification and also complete on time.

