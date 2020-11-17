

Muslim youth in Asante Akim are making a strong case for fellow Muslims across the country to resist any attempt by politicians to exploit them for their parochial interest ahead of the December elections.

The Concerned Asante Akim Muslim Youth, empowering its members to adopt positive lifestyles and pursue their career dreams believe the Muslim youth could be useful like any other Ghanaian when given opportunities.

It is against this background that it organized a forum at Juaso in the Asante-Akim South Municipality for all stakeholders in the electoral process to promote peace during and after the December polls.

The forum was also aimed at serving notice to political actors that Zongos would no longer be grounds for the recruitment of hoodlums to prosecute their selfish political agenda.

It was attended by representatives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP), and National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Municipal Police Command.

“The Role of the Muslim Youth in Ensuring a Peaceful Election”, was the theme chosen for the event.

The two major political parties represented by the Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC, Maame Sarfoah Appiah and the Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Gilbert Adarkwah Yiadom, pledged their commitment to embark on a violent-free campaign.

They both spoke against the phenomenon of politicians hiring Zongo youth to perpetrate violence and called on politicians involved to quit the practice to help ensure free and fair electoral processes.

Superintendent Andrew Anyani, the Municipal Police Commander applauded the Muslim youth for putting together such an important programme with three weeks to the election.

He said such initiatives complemented efforts of the Police to fight election-related violence and cautioned that his outfit would not countenance any form of disturbances at polling stations.

Mr. Amidu Wahab, Organizer of the Muslim Youth said the rationale behind the programme was to promote peaceful election and also remind politicians that the youth of Zongos were also capable of contributing meaningfully to national development.

He said the group was determined to empower the youth not only to be responsible citizens but also self-reliant to be able to reject offers from unscrupulous politicians.