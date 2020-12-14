Mr. Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante-Akim South, has applauded the people of the Municipality for embracing peace during and after the 2020 elections.

He said supporters of both political divisions comported themselves throughout the electoral processes till the declaration of the final results, without flouting the laws governing the elections.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that not even a single incident of political violence was recorded during the campaign and after the declaration of the results.

Even more beautiful, according to the MCE, was that supporters of both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) celebrated together without any clashes following the declaration.

“There were instances, where supporters of both NPP and NDC were seen celebrating side by side with each party claiming victory in a peaceful atmosphere”.

“Historically, Asante-Akim South is one of the most peaceful areas in the country as far as political tolerance is concerned and it is our hope that the people will continue to embrace peaceful coexistence to facilitate accelerated development”, the MCE added.

Mr. Frimpong, however, cautioned politicians and other interest groups not to incite the youth to perpetrate violence for their parochial interest.

He said despite the peaceful atmosphere in the municipality, the Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC) was keeping close eyes on potential threats to security to prevent surprises.

Mr Frimpong counseled the youth to take advantage of numerous government interventions programmes to engage in productive ventures to build a solid future for themselves and their families.