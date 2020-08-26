The 2020 manifesto of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been hailed by some residents in Asante-Akim South Municipality as reassuring and achievable.

They believe Ghana would progress significantly if the policies in the manifesto are implemented after the government has laid a solid foundation for economic growth.

They made these observations when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sampled public views on the NPP Manifesto which was recently launched in Cape Coast to find out public reactions to the vision of the ruling party.

The exercise was conducted in three vibrant communities in the Municipality including Juaso, Obogu and Bompata.

While some argued that the content of the manifesto would facilitate accelerated development in the next four years, others believe the NPP deserved another term to consolidate the gains achieved so far with or without a manifesto.

They were hopeful that another term for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would improve the lives of Ghanaians and afford him the opportunity to complete projects and programmes initiated by his administration.

Emmanuel Adomako, a level 200 university student at Juaso was particularly excited about the students’ loan which would no longer require a guarantor which had been the practice over the years.

He said the policy would facilitate easy access to loans by students and also make the process less cumbersome.

Mr. Ernest Asamoah Tinkorang, a civil servant at Bompata Also commended the NPP for its intention to introduce a rent scheme to support Ghanaians in need of funds to rent accommodation.

This, he said, would be a key policy intervention that would impact the lives of many Ghanaians.