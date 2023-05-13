Asante Akyem Central Mce Awarded Most Outstanding Politician

Mr Robert Kwakye, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Asante Akyem Central has been awarded as the most outstanding Politician in the Ashanti Region at the 2023 edition of the Career Excellence Awards (CEA).

The MCE won the award for his outstanding leadership qualities, trustworthiness, zeal to develop his municipality, and his quest to improve the welfare of people.

Speaking at the event, Mr Prince Gyasi Berchie Antwi, Director of CEA, said “we cannot hope for any better as a country if we fail to recognize, empower and honour our citizens with an outstanding career by infusing strand-sub-strands content standard leaving indicators and examples.”

Mr Antwi reiterated the need for Ghanaians to live an exemplary life to compel others in their career by going into various communities to cause positive change.

“If we all make sure careers have a positive consequential effect, then we can build a better Ghana for the unborn generation,” he said.

According to him, CEA was an extension of Dede Oforiwaa Memorial Foundation (DONFO), a non-profit organization that had been holding a series of programmes to support the vulnerable over the last ten years.

“Our foundation has many activities, and this award is just one of them, we believe strongly that honour and recognition is the best form of motivation hence organizing the awards,” he stressed.

Mr. Antwi said many individuals had sacrificed their lives and resources for the betterment of the country and various organizations, adding that there was the need for CEA to recognize their meritorious and outstanding achievements.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Robert Kwakye, the MCE, thanked the directors of DONFO Foundation and CEA for the recognition and also thanked the assembly members, chiefs, among others of the Asante Akyem Central for their continuous support.

“I want to extend my deepest acknowledgement to everyone, especially those in my municipality, because I could not have worked on many projects in the municipality without the support of residents in the area,” he added.

Mr Kwakye called on Ghanaians especially the youth to brighten the corner where they found themselves, adding that there were people who would always see and recognize them.

Held at the Prempeh Assembly Hall on Friday, May 5, 2023, a total of 33 outstanding individuals were awarded across all sectors of development.

Career Excellence Awards are an opportunity to honor outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of career development.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of DOMFO Foundation, Ms Karena Crankson and the organization introduced Career Excellence Awards to recognize and appreciate the efforts and achievements of society members which are important for career success.

Career Excellence Awards are open to the public, especially professionals from companies, consultancies, associations, institutions, universities, and NGOs who have displayed exceptional talents and abilities.