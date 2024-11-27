Asante Akyem North Hoots At Appiah Kubi: “The Narrative Here Has Changed”

…Amid Threats Of Attacks On O.K Frimpong

The political winds in Asante Akyem North are shifting, with residents declaring, “The narrative here has changed.” Constituents have turned their focus toward Ohene Kwame Frimpong, rallying behind him as their choice for Member of Parliament.

This wave of support is a clear message to incumbent MP Andy Appiah Kubi, whose eight-year tenure many feels has fallen short of their expectations.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, a businessman and philanthropist, has won admiration for his transformative initiatives that prioritize development, unity, and accountability.

Despite not holding an official position, Frimpong has spearheaded numerous projects across the constituency. These include constructing modern toilet facilities in Anisua, Wioso, and Wuraponso, refurbishing classrooms for Saviour School, and donating desks and laptops to schools in Ananekrom.

Building a Legacy Before Office

Frimpong’s efforts extend beyond infrastructure. He funded and oversaw the construction of the Agogo Central Mosque, a landmark project featuring a 3,000-capacity worship hall, a clinic with a maternity ward, and recreational spaces.

Addressing the community, Frimpong emphasized the need for unity in pursuing development:

“Our nation is already divided by partisan politics. We cannot afford to extend that division to our local communities. Together, we can stand united and reap the benefits from any government in power.”

His plans include establishing an educational fund to support brilliant but needy students, incentivizing teachers with awards, and organizing academic competitions.

A Vision for Healthcare and Agriculture

Frimpong has outlined bold plans to improve healthcare, including modernizing facilities, expanding CHPS compounds, and building accommodation for healthcare workers.

He also seeks to establish a fertilizer factory and food storage facilities to empower farmers, reduce post-harvest losses, and create jobs.

Leveraging his entrepreneurial background, Frimpong aims to establish factories to produce his popular products, including OK Kokonte and OK Tom Brown, within the constituency. This move, promises to provide direct and indirect employment while boosting the local economy.

Accountability and Security

Frimpong has pledged to remain accountable to the people, promising to complete stalled road projects and address the issue of cattle invading farmlands.

He also plans to collaborate with the government to establish a permanent military base to ensure farmers’ safety and to petition for the release of forestry lands for farming activities.

Constituents Voice Their Support

Residents across the constituency have voiced their support, commending Frimpong for his dedication and results-driven approach.

“O.K. Frimpong has done so much for us without being in Parliament. His vision and actions give us hope for a better future,” one community member shared.

Andy Appiah Kubi Threatens To “Beat” O.K Frimpong

In another development, the Member of Parliament for the area, has planned to unleash terror on his opponent, Ohene Kwame Frimpong and declared war on him in a leaked tape.

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North Constituency, Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi has threatened to deal ruthlessly with Independent Candidate Ohene Kwame Frimpong who is giving him a hot contest in the upcoming December 7 elections.

In a leaked tape recording, Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi who was conversing with King Sark, a Journalist of Asempa Radio in Agogo Asante Akyem, the MP is heard loud and clear sending a strong warning to O.K Frimpong that he would make Agogo unsafe for him to stay.

He went ahead to warn that, he would “beat” O.K Frimpong and his people adding that, when it comes to mafia in politics he was at the top.

“If they make rough, I will beat them to leave the town [Agogo]. The fact that the Lion is asleep does not mean it has lost its biting tooth. You see that O.K Frimpong and his people have run into their rooms. If they are men they should come out and see. I want you to tell them that if the Lion sleeps, it doesn’t mean it is harmless. If O.K Frimpong doesn’t take care, I will chase him out of the town [Agogo]” the incumbent MP was heard saying in the three minutes tape recording.

It may be recalled that about two weeks ago another leaked tape alleged to be the voice of Honourable Oti Boateng, MCE for Asante Akyem North on attempt to rig the Parliamentary elections went viral.

However, on “Mpu Ne Mpu” segment on UTV with O.K Frimpong on Friday November 15, 2024, the aspiring MP raised alarm about the audio, which sought to rig the elections in favour Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi.

When the MP was contacted by UTV he denied knowledge of the leaked audio.

The MCE Honourable Oti Boateng in his response to the audio believed to be his voice said it was a doctored tape.

This time round Lawyer Andy Appiah is firing from all cylinders against O.K Frimpong in the recent leaked tape.

“Tell him where he is passing is slippery. Can O.K Frimpong do mafia works than me? Or because he thinks I have kept calm? If he dares me, I will make him become fed up with fight,” was another strong caution he gave adding that he was ready for the jungle operation.

Asante Akyem North is abuzz with anticipation for the coming elections, with many believing that Frimpong’s leadership will usher in a new era of development and prosperity.

With his emphasis on unity, education, healthcare, and agriculture, Ohene Kwame Frimpong has become a beacon of hope for his constituency.

As his popularity surges, the narrative in Asante Akyem North is indeed changing, and the people are ready to embrace a new chapter of leadership.