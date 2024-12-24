Asante Akyem North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong Joins NDC Caucus in 9th Parliament, Prioritizes Job Creation

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North in the Ashanti Region, has announced his decision to align with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in the upcoming 9th Parliament.

This move has stirred significant political discussions, particularly given the constituency’s historical stronghold for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In an interview with Asempa FM, Frimpong explained his decision, stating that he had always pledged to collaborate with the party that secured the majority in Parliament. “Before my election, I made it clear that I would work with the party that secures the majority. My goal is to serve my constituents effectively, and this is the best approach to achieving that,” he affirmed.

Frimpong’s focus extends beyond party politics, emphasizing his commitment to addressing unemployment in Asante Akyem North. Drawing on his entrepreneurial experience in the United Kingdom, Frimpong expressed plans to bring his successful business ventures to Ghana. “I operate a thriving business in the UK, and I aim to replicate this success in Ghana. I plan to attract investors and establish factories in Asante Akyem North. This initiative alone can employ over 2,000 unemployed youth in our country,” he revealed, offering a vision of transformative economic growth for his constituency.