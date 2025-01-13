Asante Akyem North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong Responds to Smear Campaign

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, has responded firmly to critics who have launched a smear campaign against him for aligning with the government in power.

He stated that he remains unfazed by the attacks, emphasizing that his priority is securing developmental projects for his constituents.

Frimpong, who serves as an independent candidate, highlighted the challenges faced by his predecessor, Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, who served as the MP for the constituency from 2013 to 2017. Baah Agyemang, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), lost the seat in the 2016 elections, partly because he was unable to deliver the expected development while his party was in opposition. Frimpong suggested that he would not fall into the same situation by refusing to work with the ruling party, irrespective of which side holds power.

In a social media post, Frimpong defended his decision to align with the majority in Parliament, whether it be the NPP or the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stressing that his goal is to secure projects and development for the people of Asante Akyem North. He reiterated that during his campaign, he made it clear that, as an independent candidate, his allegiance would be to whichever government is in power, to ensure his constituents benefit from governmental projects and contracts.

Frimpong concluded by emphasizing his commitment to work for his people and expressed his pride in supporting President John Dramani Mahama, saying, “ɛyɛ Zu,” meaning “It’s fine,” a phrase often associated with Mahama’s political supporters. He made it clear that despite the smear campaign, his focus remains on development and improving the lives of his constituents.