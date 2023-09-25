Asante Announces Additional Significant Drill Results At Aboduabo Prospect

(“Asante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from its ongoing exploration drilling program at the Aboduabo prospect located on our Bibiani – Chirano mines corridor, Sefwi Greenstone Belt, Ghana.

Latest drill results have intersected high grade shoot extensions in multiple zones down-plunge of the defined +1km strike length of Aboduabo mineralization. Previous announcements by the Company (see press releases of January 17, 2023, February 8, 2023 and April 6, 2023) have highlighted the significant intercepts and potential of this deposit, located along the Bibiani Shear Zone. To date, 88 holes totaling 21,000m have been completed testing lateral extensions and upgrading geologic confidence in previously tested zones.

Field mapping has been initiated along the trend to identify new targets for future growth.