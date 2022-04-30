Asante Bekwai NPP Elects Arko Darkwa As Constituency Chairman

Mr Alex Arko Darkwah, a 56-year-old businessman, has been elected as the New Patriotic Party’s constituency chairman for Asante Bekwai.

Mr Darkwah who was the former Vice Chairman of the constituency, polled 637 votes to beat his two main challengers – Mr Ebenezer Ofosu Appiah, who had 173 votes and Mr Eugene Opoku Agyeman, who had 148 votes.

Mr Paul Antwi had 619 votes to take the position of the first vice chairman while Mr Kwaku Gyamfi received 697 votes for the second vice chairmanship position.

Mr Michael Oteng garnered 777 votes to win the constituency secretary position while Mr Suleman Serekye had 724 votes to occupy the Deputy secretary position.

Mr Paul Frimpong polled 741 votes to take the Treasurer position, with Mr Fred Nkansah, Francis Siaw, Usif Alhassan and Vera Hall, taking the constituency Organizer, Youth Organizer, Nasara Coordinator and women’s organizer respectively.

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, first Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for the constituency, thanked the delegates for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves during the elections.

He congratulated all the contestants for their show of maturity and said that demonstrated their resolve to work together to retain the seat in the 2024 general election.

Mr Patrick Adu Gyamfi, the outgone chairman thanked members of the party in the constituency for their continued support and said the peaceful elections in Bekwai should serve as an example to other constituencies in the Ashanti region.

Mr Darkwah, the new Chairman, called for unity from all members and work together to strengthen the party in the constituency.