Asante Kingdom Appeals to President Mahama for Continued Development in Ashanti Region

During his visit to the first Akwasidae Festival of 2025 in Kumasi, President John Dramani Mahama received a heartfelt appeal from the Asante Kingdom to prioritize ongoing and future development projects in the Ashanti Region.

The call, made on behalf of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, came from Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Mamponghene. The Mamponghene expressed gratitude for Mahama’s efforts in the 2024 election and emphasized the importance of ensuring equitable development across the entire region, not just in the regional capital, Kumasi.

“You shall not let us down on all the ongoing developmental projects within the kingdom—not only in Kumasi but across the rest of the kingdom, including Mampong,” Daasebre Osei Bonsu II said, underlining the importance of continued focus on the region’s progress.

The Mamponghene also praised President Mahama for reducing the number of ministerial appointments, a move he felt streamlined government operations. However, he urged that the officials responsible for developmental projects be reminded of the Ashanti Region’s critical needs. “We trust that those whose duties involve developmental projects will be reminded that Asanteman should be number one because you are now the precious president of mother Ghana,” he added.

In his response, President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to fair and balanced development across the country. He acknowledged the Ashanti Region’s vital contribution to his electoral victory and assured the Asante Kingdom that ongoing projects would be completed, with future initiatives to benefit the people.

Mahama’s visit and his assurances come at a time when regional development remains a key focus in Ghana’s political discourse, as communities across the nation await tangible outcomes from the government’s promises.