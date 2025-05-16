Asante Kingdom Prepares Royal Burial for Late Mamponghene

The Asante Kingdom will lay to rest Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the late Mamponghene and Krontihene of Asanteman, in a four-day royal funeral from June 6-9, 2025.

The final rites on June 9 will feature Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II honoring his longtime deputy, who passed away in April at age 85.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, born Saint Oswald Gyimah-Kessie, ascended the Silver Stool in 1996, ending two decades of Mampong chieftaincy disputes.

His 1999 regency ensured a smooth transition to the current Asantehene’s reign. Beyond traditional leadership, the late chief served as KNUST Registrar for nearly a decade, championed education for needy students, and led anti-galamsey efforts in his jurisdiction.

The funeral ceremonies will celebrate a leader who balanced tradition with modernization, leaving lasting development legacies in sanitation, education, and regional governance.