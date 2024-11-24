Asante Kingdom Receives 28 Priceless Gold Artefacts, Marking Major Step in Cultural Reclamation

The Asante Kingdom has marked a significant moment in its cultural history with the return of 28 gold artefacts, bringing the total number of items recovered from British colonial looting to 67.

This milestone was celebrated during a grand durbar at the Manhyia Palace, where the returned treasures were presented by AngloGold Ashanti in a ceremony that honoured the 100th anniversary of the return of Otumfuo Agyemang Prempeh I from exile.

The newly returned artefacts, rich with cultural and historical significance, include intricately designed linguist staffs, swords, ceremonial palace locks, rings, necklaces, and gold weights depicting crocodiles and proverbs, showcasing the extraordinary artistic skill and symbolic depth of the Asante people.

The handover ceremony was led by Stewart Bailey, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer at AngloGold Ashanti, accompanied by senior executives including Ambassador Baso Sangqu and Eric Asubonteng. Speaking at the event, Mr. Bailey expressed his personal pride in facilitating the return of these cultural treasures to their rightful home. “It’s a deep honour for me personally to be involved in this project, ensuring these treasures are accessible not only to the Ashanti people but to all Ghanaians,” he said.

The artefacts’ return marks a significant chapter in the ongoing efforts to reclaim cultural items looted during British colonial rule, particularly during the Asante Wars. These treasures were originally taken by the British in the early 20th century, and later acquired by Swiss art collector Joseph Mueller in 1922. They were eventually housed in the Barbier-Mueller Museum in Geneva before being purchased by AngloGold Ashanti in 2000.

The recovery process began after intelligence revealed that some of these items were being held at the Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria, South Africa. At the heart of this successful reclamation was Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, who spearheaded negotiations with AngloGold Ashanti, sending Dr. Ivor Agyeman-Duah to South Africa to confirm the items and secure their return.

“These treasures not only showcase the artistic ingenuity of our ancestors but also represent the resilience and pride of Asanteman in preserving our culture despite historical adversities,” said Dr. Agyeman-Duah, who also serves as Director of the Manhyia Palace Museum.

The ceremony, chaired by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his mother, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the Asantehemaa, was attended by distinguished guests including the President of Seychelles, H.E. Wavel Ramkalawan, First Lady H.E. Linda Ramkalawan, the Prime Minister of Eswatini, Russell Mmiso Dlamini, former Ghanaian President John Agyekum Kufuor, and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, founder of the Movement for Change.

The returned artefacts will be displayed at the Manhyia Palace Museum, further enriching its collection of cultural and historical treasures. Efforts to reclaim additional looted artefacts continue, as the Asante Kingdom remains committed to preserving and sharing its rich heritage for future generations.