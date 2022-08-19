Asante Kotoko 4-0 Ghana Army FC

Asante Kotoko continued their pre-season with an impressive 4-0 victory over second division outfit Ghana Army Academy on Friday morning.
Asante Kotoko are currently in the nation’s capital preparing for the 2022/23 CAF Champions League and the Ghana Premier League season scheduled to commence next month.
Asante Kotoko defeated lower-tier side Panthers FC 4-2 in a pre-season friendly earlier this week.
