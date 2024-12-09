Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak Set for Intense Derby as Ghana Premier League Resumes

The Ghana Premier League resumes on Friday, December 13, 2024, following a brief break for the general elections.

The most anticipated fixture of the weekend will be the high-stakes derby between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, set to take place on Sunday, December 15, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Hearts of Oak, riding high with four wins in their last five league matches, are determined to end a six-year winless streak at Kotoko’s home ground. Their last victory in Kumasi was on April 29, 2018, when a lone goal from Patrick Razak secured a historic win. However, the Phobians have struggled in recent meetings, winning just one of their last six encounters with Kotoko since March 2023.

Kotoko, on the other hand, is returning to the Baba Yara Stadium after a four-month closure for renovations. Despite recent struggles, having suffered four defeats in their last five outings, they will be buoyed by a strong record against Hearts, remaining unbeaten against their rivals since the 2020–21 season under coach Dr. Prosper Ogum.

Both teams are locked in a tight race in the league standings. Hearts of Oak are currently in sixth place with 19 points, just one point ahead of seventh-placed Kotoko. With both clubs eager to secure a crucial victory, this derby promises to be a thrilling encounter, with bragging rights and vital points on the line as both teams look to solidify their positions in the league.

Last Five Matches – Kotoko

Legon Cities 2-1 Kotoko

Kotoko 0-1 Heart of Lions

Bechem Utd 1-0 Kotoko

Kotoko 0-2 Nations FC

Aduana FC 2-0 Kotoko

(1 win, 4 losses)

Last Five Matches – Hearts of Oak

Hearts 1-0 Gold Stars

Medeama 0-2 Hearts

Hearts 1-0 Vision FC

Karela Utd 0-1 Hearts

Hearts 1-1 Nsoatreman

(3 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss)

Last Six Meetings Between Kotoko and Hearts