    Asante Kotoko Announces Return to Baba Yara Stadium for Remainder of Season

    Kumasi Asante Kotoko has confirmed their return to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the remainder of the 2024/2025 season, following the completion of maintenance work at the iconic venue.

    In an official announcement, the club expressed their excitement about the move, stating, “We are pleased to announce our return to the Baba Yara Stadium for our remaining home matches of the season. This decision follows official communication from the National Sports Authority, indicating that the maintenance work on our historic home venue has been successfully completed.”

    Kotoko has been playing their home games at the Lenclay Sports Stadium, where they have faced challenges in securing the desired results. The club will now look to regain their winning form as they return to their home ground and aim for an improved position in the league standings.

