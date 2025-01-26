Asante Kotoko Ascend to Top Spot as Hearts of Oak Struggle in Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko have claimed the top spot in the Ghana Premier League after securing a vital win, while Hearts of Oak struggled to find a breakthrough, settling for a goalless draw against Holy Stars as the second round of the season began.

Kotoko’s captain, Justice Blay, was the hero for the Porcupine Warriors, converting a crucial penalty to hand them a 1-0 victory over Karela United, who left the field disappointed after their failure to score. The win sees Kotoko rise to the summit of the league standings.

In contrast, Hearts of Oak were held to a frustrating draw at home. Despite a series of crucial saves by goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who kept his side in the game, the Phobians failed to break down Holy Stars’ defense and were forced to share the spoils. This result leaves them in sixth place, with much work ahead to reclaim their form.

Elsewhere in the capital, Legon Cities caused an upset by defeating Bibiani GoldStars 1-0, a result that left the Golden Boys just one point behind Kotoko in the race for the title. Meanwhile, Heart of Lions showed resilience by securing a 2-1 win over Aduana FC, keeping their own title hopes alive.

Bechem United, in good form, secured a 2-0 victory against Nations FC, giving them an outside chance at the championship. Berekum Chelsea also triumphed with a narrow 1-0 win over Vision FC, thanks to a first-half goal from Emmanuel Sarpong.

Defending champions Samartex could only manage a 1-1 draw with Dreams FC in Samreboi, while Young Apostles continued their fight for survival with a crucial 1-0 win over Nsoatreman, which pushed them to 21 points.

Accra Lions got the weekend off to a positive start with a 1-0 win over Medeama, temporarily moving out of the relegation zone. However, the team found themselves back in the drop zone after the weekend’s remaining fixtures, and they will be hoping for a favorable finish as they battle to avoid relegation.