Asante Kotoko Begins Pre-Season In Accra With New Players

Asante Kotoko have officially started pre-season in Accra ahead of the 2022/23 season’s campaign.

The Kumasi lads began their pre-season exercise with an interim coach Abdulai Gazale following Prosper Narteh Ogum’s decision to leave the club after ten months.

Newly-signed players such as Steven Mukwala,Cameroonian goalkeeper, Pouaty Dendoum Moise D’assise and Frederick Asare were present at Asante Kotoko’s training in Accra for the 2022/23 season.

Asante Kotoko will be flying out of the shores of Ghana next week to Turkey to continue its preparations for the new season.

The team will be in Turkey for 15 days, with the pre-season beginning on August 15 and ending on August 30.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be looking to defend their 2021/2022 title as well as qualifying for the CAF Champions League.

The 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League is expected to begin in September.

The Porcupine Warriors will be participating in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League, after being paired with RC Kadiogo of Burkina Faso in the first preliminary round slated for next month.