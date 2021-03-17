Renowned Business Magnate Kofi Amoa-Abban who also serves as a board member of the African club of the century Kumasi Asante Kotoko has been appointed as the Chairman for Business and Sponsorship committee for Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

The Chief Executive Officer of RigWorld Ghana Limited Kofi Amoa-Abban is a Ghanaian Oil and Gas entrepreneur, and philanthropist whose distinguished impact on society has been glaring also known for uniting the two Award-Winning Musicians Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale after their fall out at the VGMA.

He comes with enormous experience and expertise to help the new GHALCA Executives to resuscitate the welfare body of the Ghanaian clubs.

He has led RigWorld International Services Limited from its humble beginnings in 2011 through an accelerated growth into a conglomerate that has more than 8 sister companies and joint ventures.

The subsidiaries include Axiss Shipping, Rigworld international, Transatlantic services limited, Rigworld Training, KOKA Energy, Rigworld solutions, Score Rigworld limited, Rigworld Hydrasun limited.

His main duties as a Chairman for the committee is to draw up and implement a business plan for GHALCA and explore business opportunities for GHALCA and ensure its successful business integration.

Dr Kofi Amoah-Abban committee will also ensure sponsorship for GHALCA’s competition and events as well as to ensure a sustainable sponsorship drive for GHALCA.

The full list of the committee include;

Mr Rex Danquah Jr.

Mr Elloey Amande

Christopher Demenya

Vincent Boateng Akutsah

Samuel Boakye Boateng

Alex Ackumey

Martinson Obeng

Juliet Bawua

Source: Opemsuo.com / Sasu Danquah