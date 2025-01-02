Asante Kotoko Captain Justice Blay Extends Contract for One and a Half Years

Asante Kotoko captain, Justice Blay, has committed his future to the Kumasi-based football club with the signing of a one-and-a-half-year contract extension.

The club made the announcement through their official website, expressing excitement about Blay’s continued presence in the team. The statement highlighted Blay’s unwavering commitment and desire to help the club achieve its goals.

Blay first joined Kotoko on loan from Medeama SC during the 2019/2020 season, making an immediate impact by scoring 2 goals in 12 appearances. His impressive performances earned him a permanent move to the club in the 2021/2022 season. Since then, Blay has become an integral part of the team, accumulating 56 league appearances.

Known for his leadership qualities, commanding presence in midfield, and passion for the game, Justice Blay has earned the respect and admiration of both fans and teammates.

Reflecting on his decision to stay, Blay stated, “Kotoko is my home. I’m grateful for the trust the club has shown in me and the incredible support from the fans. I’m ready to continue giving my all for this badge.”

Blay’s extension further solidifies his importance to the club as they look to continue their pursuit of success in the domestic league and other competitions.