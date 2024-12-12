Asante Kotoko Coach Praises New Signing Kwame Opoku Ahead of Crucial Clash with Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Ogum has expressed confidence in new signing Kwame Opoku ahead of the team’s highly anticipated showdown with rivals Accra Hearts of Oak this Sunday.

Opoku, who rejoined the Kumasi-based club on a two-and-a-half-year deal, has been lauded by Ogum for his professionalism and goal-scoring ability.

Opoku’s return comes after a successful first stint with Kotoko during the 2020/21 season, where he netted six goals and provided three assists in 16 appearances. Ogum is hopeful that the striker can replicate his form and make a significant impact in their upcoming fixture against Hearts of Oak, a match that is sure to add more intensity to the storied rivalry between the two clubs.

“He’s a fine striker, a fine player. I like his level of professionalism. He’s been talking to me about how happy he is to be back and how much he enjoys the way we train here,” Ogum told 3Sports. “He is happy to be back and contribute to the team’s success.”

Ogum emphasized Opoku’s goal-scoring prowess and his importance to the team, adding, “We know he has the eye for goal, and that’s why we’re bringing him on board—to score, or to assist others in scoring. We have to support him emotionally and psychologically to help him live up to expectations.”

With Kotoko struggling to find consistency, having won only one of their last five Ghana Premier League matches, Ogum will be hoping that Opoku’s return can inspire his side to overcome Hearts of Oak in what promises to be a crucial encounter.