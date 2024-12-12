Asante Kotoko Coach Prosper Ogum Confident Ahead of Super Clash Against Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko’s head coach, Prosper Ogum, has expressed confidence in his team’s preparations for the highly anticipated Super Clash against Hearts of Oak this Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Despite a recent slump in form, with Kotoko securing just one victory in their last six league fixtures, Ogum believes his team is ready both mentally and tactically for the crucial encounter.

“The mentality at training with the boys, the technical staff, and everybody is very positive. We are very poised. Tactically, we are approaching the game based on how we have seen them play, especially in their away games,” Ogum told 3Sports. “We are very hopeful as a technical staff, as a playing body. The players are prepared physically, tactically, and psychologically for the game on Sunday.”

Kotoko’s recent dominance over Hearts of Oak, having defeated them both home and away last season and winning the inaugural Democracy Cup in pre-season, gives them an edge. However, Ogum is cautious, acknowledging that clashes between the two giants of Ghanaian football are often unpredictable.

“If you look at games between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, normally the dynamics are different,” he stated.

Hearts of Oak come into the match on a strong run, unbeaten in their last four league games with three wins and one draw. In contrast, Kotoko has struggled in their recent fixtures, managing just one win, with three defeats and one draw in their last four league outings.

The upcoming clash is particularly significant for Hearts of Oak, who will be looking to secure their first win against Kotoko in their last six encounters. The Phobians have managed only one victory in their previous meetings, with three defeats and two draws in that period. They will be eager to change the narrative and claim a crucial victory in this season’s Super Clash.