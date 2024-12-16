Asante Kotoko Coach Reveals Predetermined Celebration After Super Clash Win

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Ogum has revealed that his ecstatic celebration following Albert Amoah’s dramatic last-minute goal in the Super Clash against Hearts of Oak was no accident—it was carefully planned.

Amoah’s stoppage-time strike, which came after a defensive blunder from Hearts of Oak, handed Kotoko a thrilling 1-0 victory. The Hearts of Oak defense, including center-back Kelvin Osei Asibey and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, collided, allowing Amoah to slot the ball home from close range, sparking wild celebrations at Baba Yara Stadium.

Amid the frenzied euphoria, Coach Ogum was seen climbing up a wall, twirling his tie and fist-bumping the air in celebration. Speaking after the match, the Kotoko coach explained that his jubilant actions had been premeditated.

“The celebration was predetermined,” Ogum said with a smile during his post-match press conference. “I had planned it in my mind at home that when we score, I will remove my tie and then go and say thank you to the fans. So it was a predetermined celebration, not a spontaneous one.”

The victory not only provided a moment of immense joy for the Kotoko faithful but also put the team back in the hunt for the league title. With three points separating them from leaders Heart of Lions, Kotoko remains firmly in contention as the season heads into its final stages.