Asante Kotoko Considers Zito for Permanent Coaching Role

Asante Kotoko’s communications head Sarfo Duku has hinted at the possibility of technical director Karim Zito assuming the club’s head coach position permanently next season.

The revelation comes amid media speculation linking former coaches Maxwell Konadu and Samuel Boadu to the role once the 2024/25 campaign concludes.

Duku dismissed reports of ongoing negotiations with external candidates during an interview with Akoma FM, stating, “We have not held discussions with any coaches. The names circulating are surprising to us.” He emphasized the club’s current focus on securing a league and FA Cup double, calling the ambition “achievable and intact.”

When pressed about long-term plans, Duku acknowledged the fluid nature of football appointments. “Karim Zito could lead the team next season, or a new coach might emerge. Such decisions will follow post-season consultations with stakeholders,” he said. Zito currently serves as interim coach while maintaining his technical director responsibilities, a dual role he has managed since earlier this year.

The club’s potential retention of Zito reflects both his familiarity with the squad and the challenges of abrupt managerial changes mid-season. His interim tenure has seen mixed results, with Kotoko positioned mid-table ahead of their Sunday clash against Legon Cities at Baba Yara Stadium.

Observers note that Kotoko’s hesitation to commit externally aligns with their recent strategy of promoting from within, though fan pressure for high-profile signings persists. The coming weeks will prove critical as management balances immediate trophy pursuits with long-term leadership plans for Ghana’s most decorated club.